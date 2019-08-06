Some of President Trump's re-election ads have repeated his inflammatory claims about an "invasion" on the southern border — language that is under scrutiny after the El Paso shooting.

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has harnessed Facebook advertising to push the idea of an "invasion" at the southern border, amplifying the fear-inducing language about immigrants that he has also voiced at campaign rallies and on Twitter.

Since January, Trump's reelection campaign has posted more than 2,000 ads on Facebook that include the word "invasion" — part of a barrage of advertising focused on immigration, a dominant theme of his reelection

