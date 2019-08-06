Migrants have been held in a wrestling arena, at a fairground and in government offices. They've been forced to sleep in hallways, on an outdoor basketball court, even directly on the hard ground.

Mexico's detention centres have at times reached triple, quadruple and even quintuple their capacity. Detainees at some centres have endured extreme heat, bedbug infestations, overflowing toilets, days without showers, and shortages of food and decent health care.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador campaigned for the presidency last year on promises that his migration policy would break from his predecessors' emphasis on enforcement and focus instead on respecting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.