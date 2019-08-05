In 1982, a teenager rushed his friend to the hospital after a gun accident. A reporter went back and retraced what happened next.

The paper buried the story.

Two teenagers in the Bronx horsing around with a gun. A 15-year-old shot a 13-year-old. Nobody died. No celebrities or politicians or prominent sports figures were involved. Both teenagers were black.

So, in the mindset that was prevalent in tabloid newsrooms in the early 1980s, in a city grappling with sky-high murder and crime rates, the story was not huge news. "Just bang out a brief," an editor for The Daily News

