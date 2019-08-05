Fredrick Brennan was getting ready for church at his home in the Philippines when the news of a mass shooting in El Paso arrived. His response was immediate and instinctive.

"Whenever I hear about a mass shooting, I say, 'All right, we have to research if there's an 8chan connection,' " he said.

Brennan started the online message board 8chan in 2013, as a spinoff of 4chan, the better-known message board. In its early years, the site was known as an unmoderated free-for-all site populated by anonymous posters, where shocking and offensive humour reigned.

Now, 8chan is known as something

