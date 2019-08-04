Brazilian gang leader Clauvino da Silva, also known as "Shorty," has failed in an audacious attempt to escape from prison.

da Silva, a leader in the Red Command criminal group, was being held in Brazil's Gericinó jail when used a visit from his 19-year-old daughter to spring the escape attempt.

Using a disguise worthy of a Scooby-Doo villain, he dressed as his daughter - complete with silicon mask - and tried to walk out of the jail while she remained inside.

This photo released by Brazilian authorities, shows the mask, wig and women's clothing that was used in the escape bid. Photo / AP

Rio's State Secretary of Prison Administration released photos and video showing da Silva in the mask and long dark-haired wig, wearing tight jeans and a pink shirt with a cartoon image of donuts.

Authorities say the gangster's nervousness gave him away as he headed toward the exit.

"I would have got away with it if it wasn't for you meddling kids". Photo / AP

After the failed escape bid, da Silva was transferred to a unit of a maximum-security prison and will face disciplinary sanctions, officials said.

Police are also looking at possible charges for da Silva's daughter for her role in the plot.