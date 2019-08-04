A US woman has denied ownership of drugs despite them being found concealed inside her vagina.

The Smoking Gun reports that Ashley Beth Rolland, 23, was arrested after a man accused her of stealing from him while she was a guest in his home.

Eugene Dix told West Monroe Police Department officers that Rolland had been staying in his apartment for a week and accused her of stealing US$5000 ($7650) from him.

Dix claimed that Rolland had stolen the money from him while he was in the shower.

Advertisement

An affidavit cited by The Smoking Gun identifies Dix as Rolland's boyfriend.

During a subsequent police interview, Rolland admitted taking the money and a search of her person by a female jailer found the cash. The exact amount seized from Rolland was US$6233.

Rolland was charged with theft and narcotics possession. Photo / Supplied

That same jailer also found a "clear plastic bag containing approximately 1 gram of methamphetamine inside Rolland's vagina".

Rolland "denied ownership of the methamphetamine," but did not offer an explanation of how the drugs came to be inside her.

Rolland was charged with theft and narcotics possession and jailed.