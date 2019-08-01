A mum in Australia who says her 8-year-old son was sexually abused by another student in the school toilets has revealed the devastating moment she found out about the alleged abuse.

On June 21 the mother received a phone call from the school that would change the family's life forever.

Over a two-month period, the young schoolboy was repeatedly abused by another 8-year-old boy, while another student acted as a lookout in the bathrooms.

The incident happened a Gold Coast school, leaving both the victim and mother traumatised.

Advertisement

"I went into the school, picked him up and I just held him ever so tightly and I cried and I just said 'I'm so sorry this has happened to you'," the mother, who can't be identified, told 9 News.

"For him to have something so horrific happen to him ... It shouldn't have happened at all."

Following the alleged abuse, another mother from the same school came forward claiming her own son was targeted by the same boys.

Talking to 9 News, the mum said the alleged offenders asked her son if he wanted to join in on "a very sick game".

"My son was confronted by these boys in the toilet block and was asked to join in on the sick game. I was absolutely speechless."

The boy was allegedly repeatedly abused over two months by another eight year-old boy, while another student acted as a 'lookout' at a Gold Coast primary school. Photo / 9 News / 123rf

Fortunately for her son, he was able to escape unharmed before informing the school principal.

However, both mothers say they were told by school staff the young offender copied what he saw on YouTube and that he wouldn't be expelled.

Instead, the boy remained in school and was given counselling.

"How am I supposed to move forward with my son having to see his abuser on a daily basis?" the mother said.

The boy has since been suspended, but it is not known what punishment was handed out to the student who was acting as a lookout.

The mother was unhappy with the school's actions and wrote a letter that was forwarded to Minister for Education, Grace Grace, who took eight days to become aware of the letter and provide support for the families.

"The school reported and took all necessary action in this matter," she said.

"These are 8-year-old children, they have to be handled sensitively and delicately, and the school is doing that and the area office is involved in this as well.

"They've had instructions from me that anything we need to do to assist this family must be done, any counselling service, any assistance, any outside help."

Minister Grace said she became aware of the matter earlier this week.

"My understanding is this was referred directly to the Department of Education and then the Education Department onto my office," she said.

"When the referral came and it was drawn to my attention I acted immediately on the day I was notified straight away.

"I don't even think time went past where this wasn't handled absolutely immediately for me to make sure every 't' was crossed and ever 'i' was dotted as far as any support and investigation into this matter."

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.