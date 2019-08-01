They had lived off the land for hundreds of years, before Venezuela or Colombia had even been founded. The Wayuu, an indigenous group of shepherds in South America, had survived war, upheaval, revolution and even being separated from one another by the creation of national borders.

Yet for the Wayuu living in Venezuela, the breaking point finally came with the economic devastation under President Nicolás Maduro and US sanctions against his government.

As the country plunged into the world's worst economic collapse outside of war in decades, the Wayuu began leaving on foot to Colombia — in the desperate hope

