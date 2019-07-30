It's not a stretch to say that this Kazakh man went to great lengths for this unusual zoo experience.

The unnamed man really stuck his neck out when he scaled a fence at the Shymkent Zoo in Kazakhstan and took a ride on one of the zoo's giraffes.

The animal had been standing close to the fence before the man, who local media said was drunk at the time, climbed the fence and began to stroke the animal's neck.

He reportedly said "he is my brother" as he entered the giraffe's enclosure.

Video shows the giraffe remaining in place as the man then scrambles on to a wooden plank and vaults the fence to land on the animal, which walks away from the fence with the man on its back.

Hanging on proved to be a tall order for the intruder, who was swiftly thrown from the beast before scrambling to escape the enclosure.

The incident is proving a pain in the neck for local police, who are yet to find the man despite the video of the incident going viral online.