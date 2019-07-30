After she regained consciousness, among the first things Nathalie Birli noticed were the orchids. Their delicacy and colour stood out amid the chaos and grime dominating the dim room where she sat, bound and alone with a man who was threatening to kill her.

Hours earlier, she had been transformed in seconds from happy new mother, cycling near her home in Kumberg in southern Austria, to the victim of the kind of horror most people glimpse only in movies. A man rammed her with his car, got out, wrenched her from her bike, beat her severely, pulled her into his

