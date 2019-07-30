Less than two months ago, Deputy Brig. Mario Cerciello Rega was married in a small church in the town of Somma Vesuviana, near Naples, Italy.

On Monday, the nation watched as a funeral for Cerciello Rega was held in the same church, three days after he was stabbed to death in the aftermath of a bungled drug deal in Rome, where he worked as an officer of the carabinieri, or military police. The police say that two American teenagers who were arrested have confessed to the attack.

The funeral became a state affair, with Italy's two deputy prime ministers, Matteo

