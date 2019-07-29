Three people are dead and as many as 60 are injured following an active shooter situation at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

Gunfire erupted at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy, outside Santa Cruz, at around 6pm Sunday as the annual festival was finishing up its third and final day.

Police have not confirmed the number of fatalities or injuries, but ambulance crews were reportedly told 11 people were down and a Central Coast Police Officer told KSBW that as many as 60 were injured in the mayhem.

Other unconfirmed reports said dozens had been injured.

Advertisement

A city councilman, Dion Bracco, said in an interview that three people had been killed and 12 had been injured in Gilroy, which is about 30 miles southeast of San Jose.

He did not know whether the number of injured victims included the three fatalities.

The number of victims could not immediately be confirmed by the police.

Bracco added that one suspect was in custody.

"They don't know if there were more, so they have to treat it as an active situation," he said. "We have police out here from as far away as San Jose."

Video first posted on social media sites about an hour ago showed people running for safety at the festival.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Ambulance crews were told 11 people down in a reported shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. https://t.co/ufzR4VllUL pic.twitter.com/giApm5t2bX — Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) July 29, 2019

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene of the shooting at the annual northern California food festival.

BREAKING: ATF responding to mass shooting at Food Festival in Gilroy, California - https://t.co/LmTR5aAhiZ



pic.twitter.com/5T5eAS0yDB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 29, 2019

The Gilroy Police Department on its Twitter account issued a statement saying: "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B."

"Be careful and safe!" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

Witnesses to the shooting at an annual food festival in Northern California described the confusion and panic at the scene, the Mercury News reported.

Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, told the newspaper that spent the day at the Gilroy Garlic Festival with her friends and relatives.

Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

"We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying," Reyes said. "There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out."

BREAKING: Chaotic scene at #GilroyGarlicFestival after reports of active shooter. Reports of as many as 11 people down

pic.twitter.com/biwOPAlaKA — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) July 29, 2019

Reyes told the Mercury News that she didn't run at first because the gunshots sounded like fireworks. "It started going for five minutes, maybe three. It was like the movies — everyone was crying, people were screaming."

Lex De La Herran told CNN he was walking away from the stage and "about two minutes later, I looked over to hear multiple gun shots and saw smoke through the air."

"Initially I thought it was fireworks," he said. "People started screaming and running, I instinctively did the same. It was complete chaos."

De La Herran said a piece of shrapnel hit him in the head.

"I remember seeing a whole stampede of people running, jumping fences," he said. "Some man screamed 'Those are real!'"

Todd Jones, a sound engineer, told the newspaper that he was at the front of the festival's Vineyard stage when he heard what sounded like a firework. "But then it started to increase, more rapidly, which sounded more like gunfire, and at that point people realized what was happening," Jones said.

California Sen. Kamala Harris said on Twitter that her office is "closely monitoring the situation."

"Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts."

The annual food festival is held at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy, about 48km southeast of San Jose. Sunday was the festival's final day. It routinely attracts 100,000 people, according to previous attendance records.

- additional reporting AP