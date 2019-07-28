Tom O'Neill, the author of a new book about the Manson murders, finds that the accepted narrative of the crimes doesn't quite add up.

The Manson family murder rampage of 1969 claimed seven victims, most famously Sharon Tate, the Hollywood flower child whose tragic story is told yet again in Quentin Tarantino's new film, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.

But the murders also altered countless other lives. Consider Tom O'Neill, an entertainment journalist, who in 1999 accepted a three-month assignment from Premiere magazine to write about how the murders changed Hollywood.

He missed that deadline — by 20

