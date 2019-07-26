This is the disturbing moment a police officer smashed a car window to save two toddlers locked inside the hot car.

The police officer used a baton to break the front passenger window of the car, parked outside Walmart in Ohio, on Saturday.

The distressed children can be heard crying as they sit trapped in their booster seats.

The temperature was around 33C on the day, and the parents called for help immediately after realising they had accidentally locked their children in the car, with the keys inside.

According to police, the car unexpectedly locked when the parents were getting out.

"This was an accident. The parents got out of the car and closed their doors. When they tried to open the rear doors, the car had locked and the keys were inside," a post by the Perkins Township Police Department on Facebook read.

"911 was called immediately with an officer responding and ultimately breaking a window. The children were checked by Perkins Fire for precautionary reasons and were in good health."

The parents accidentally locked the children in the car with the keys inside. Photo / Perkins Township Police Department

A woman understood to be the mother of the children replied to the post and thanked the police officer who saved her children.

"I just want to thank you again so much for your quick response to save our children! I was panicking and so scared," she said.

"The responding officer, dispatcher and EMT crew were very quick acting, calming yet so professional. Thank you all so very much.

"We beyond appreciate each and every one of you," the woman wrote.

The two girls were not injured in the incident.