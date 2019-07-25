All US man Travis Stackhouse's son wanted was a piece of cake, now the 29-year-old stands accused of murdering him over it.

The 5-year-old was found dead at his Milwaukee home on June 22 and Stackhouse initially told police that he had fallen down the stairs.

Another sibling then contradicted the story: "He did not see his brother fall down the stairs. And instead, during the interview, he stated that he observed his father, Travis Stackhouse Sr. both punch S.S. and also hit S.S. across the face with a closed fist," said Detective Matthew Bell with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Stackhouse later confessed, admitting he struck the child because he was upset he was eating some cheesecake that had been given to him for Father's Day.

Advertisement

Travis Stackhouse has been charged with reckless homicide. Photo / Supplied

The boy suffered bruising to both eyes, a cut to his lip and a laceration to his sternum and an autopsy revealed the child suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Stackhouse also told police that his girlfriend often warned him "not to hit the children so hard".

Macshaunya Wright, the victim's aunt, told Fox News: "This baby was little, tiny... and you doing all that? It's ridiculous. I can't even process a kid going through that.

"I can't fathom that, I can't even put that in the same sentence and then over some cake. Are you serious?"