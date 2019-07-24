Shocking video has emerged of the moment a bull bison charged a group of tourists at Yellowstone National Park, tossing a 9-year-old Florida girl into the air.

Park officials say the bison rushed the group after some of the tourists approached to within 2 to 3 metres of the animal over at least 20 minutes.

Park regulations prohibit visitors from "willfully remaining near or approaching wildlife, including nesting birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal".

The Odessa, Florida, girl was taken to Old Faithful Lodge by her family for treatment by emergency personnel. She was later taken to a clinic and released.

Park officials did not disclose the extent of any injuries.

Injuries of tourists by bison and other wildlife occur regularly in Yellowstone, which gets about 4 million visitors annually.

The video was posted to Twitter, where users were quick to blame the parents for allowing the child to get so close to the beast.

You can call me insensitive if u want to but the parents are to blame for the kid getting flipped ! they left her lmao!! Bison-1 humans-0 I’m going to yellow stone park for sure now!! Looks like a great time 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KtM1O7Qrb3 — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) July 24, 2019

Parents should be charged with negligence for letting their 9-year-old get this close to a bison then hospitalized after this. pic.twitter.com/AxLR9OjMQj — David Kano (@TheDKano) July 24, 2019

Maybe not a good idea to walk right next to an easily agitated massive creature. But if you do, you should definitely be between your daughter and the bison. — Tyler Deatherage (@TDeath21) July 24, 2019