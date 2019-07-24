President Trump is pushing Boris Johnson, the incoming prime minister of Britain, toward a hard break with the European Union. But Johnson could be constrained by British politics and his establishment background.

Since the start of the Trump administration, Britain has helped lead the quiet resistance to a president upending US foreign policy and straining the trans-Atlantic alliance.

That may change with Boris Johnson's ascent to the post of prime minister of Britain. With his showmanship, his fondness for broad declarations and his transactional politics, Johnson, or "BoJo" as he is commonly known, is cut from Trumpian cloth.

"Britain is

