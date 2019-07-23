A life-and-death struggle between a fox and eagle over a rabbit is one of the extraordinary images to feature in the winning shortlist of the Audobon Society photography awards.

Other incredible images include swaying herons, a smoking blackbird and duelling grouse.

Now in its tenth year, the Audubon Photography Awards celebrate the best in North American bird photography.

A bald eagle and a red fox tussle in mid-air over a European rabbit in San Juan Island National Historical Park in Washington state. Black Browed Albatross. Horned Puffin. Hooded Oriole. White-necked Jacobin. Greater Sage Grouse males fighting for dominance on a lek covered with snow. Red-winged Blackbird. Great Blue Herons. Bobolink. Purple Gallinule.

The 2,253 entries were boiled down to winners in just five categories, with several honourable mentions for outstanding bird photography.

Open to professionals and amateurs, young and old helping to promote important work in bird and habitat conservation across the Americas.

Located in the United States and incorporated in 1905, Audubon is one of the oldest of such organisations in the world and uses science, education and grassroots advocacy to advance its conservation mission.