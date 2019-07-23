A man is facing court after he allegedly crashed a van into parked police cars in Sydney's north west, leading officers to find more than 270kg of meth in the vehicle.

A 28-year-old man driving a Toyota HiAce allegedly hit police cars parked out the front of Eastwood Police Station just after 10.30am yesterday.

No one was injured but one of the police vehicles was significantly damaged, news.com.au reported.

About an hour after the incident the driver of the vehicle was stopped on Church St, Ryde by police.

A man is facing court after he allegedly crashed a van into parked police cars in Sydney, leading officers to find more than 270kg of meth in the vehicle. Photo / NSW Police

The officer spoke to the man before conducting a search of the van where he found a series of moving boxes.

Inside the boxes were multiple bags of a crystalline substance, which returned a positive testing for methylamphetamine.

Police allegedly found than 270kg of methamphetamine located in the van. Photo / NSW Police Media

The driver was charged with large commercial drug supply, negligent driving, and not give particulars to police. Photo / NSW Police

Police seized 273kg of meth, which has an estimated street value of more than $200 million.

The van was also seized for an extensive forensic examination.

The driver was arrested and charged with large commercial drug supply, negligent driving, and not give particulars to police.



He was refused bail and is due to appear in Burwood Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing and motorists with dashcam footage or CCTV from the area between 10.30am and 11.30am are urged to contact police.