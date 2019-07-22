In new court documents, the lawyer for Anthony Comello says he became obsessed by far-right QAnon conspiracy theories.

As his pickup truck roared toward the Todt Hill section of Staten Island, Anthony Comello had no intention of killing a mob boss.

He wanted only to arrest him, his lawyer said in new court documents.

The details of what happened next are well known. Comello, 24, arrived at the home of Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali, a leader in the Gambino crime family, and lured him outside. The men spoke briefly. Then prosecutors say Comello pulled a gun from his car and

