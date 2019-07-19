The family of an Australian man and his American partner are searching for answers after the couple were found dead on the side of a highway in suspicious circumstances in Canada.

Lucas Fowler is reported to be the son of senior NSW police officer, Inspector Stephen Fowler. He was found dead alongside his girlfriend, North Carolina woman Chynna Deese, on a remote stretch of the Alaska Highway, British Columbia, earlier this week sparking fears of foul play.

Lucas Fowler's family posted on Facebook their beloved son had died in the "most terrible of circumstances" and they would travel to Canada to bring him home.

Lucas Fowler in a post shared by his family on Facebook. Photo / Facebook

"We have lost our dear Lucas Fowler, son, brother, grandson and friend in the most terrible of circumstances. To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was travelling the world and just enjoying life to the full, is devastating," the post said.

"To know his beautiful girlfriend, Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina also lost her life in this violent event is too cruel. All our love and best wishes go to Chynna's family and friends."

"Our deepest thanks for all your love and care. At this stage we can only move forward a minute at a time, and those minutes are moving so slowly," it read.

Chynna's sister, Kennedy Deese, wrote they pair were "homicide victims along a remote stretch of highway in Canada while on a road trip."

Chynna Deese had been on a road trip with her Australian boyfriend when they were killed. Photo / Facebook

"No further information is available at this time, please do not ask. They were bright and beautiful souls. We are all still in shock and heartbroken."

She followed up by saying "it's hard to understand the concept of a serial killer."

The pair were found on the side of highway on July 15, around 20km south of Liard Hot Springs. Canada's north district major crimes unit and Northern Rockies royal Canadian mountain police are seeking dashcam footage and looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time. Police said details are limited but "both deaths appeared to be suspicious". They couldn't immediately comment on whether public safety was a concern.

An older style blue mini-van with Alberta plates the pair was believed to have been travelling was found at the scene.

NSW police confirmed the man "is the son of a serving senior officer and as such we are providing support to him and his family."

Lucas Fowler and girlfriend Chynna Deese. Photo / Facebook

"Öur thoughts are with them at this difficult time," NSW Police said.

A woman from Fort Nelson, in British Columbia, claimed she had seen them with the van broken down on Sunday.

"This makes my heart so sad," Sandra Broughton wrote on Facebook. "We seen the blue van broke down on our journey home on Sunday and we stopped and asked if they needed help.

"I can't believe that this young couple are dead now."

Lucas Fowler studied at Ku-ring-gai High School while Ms Deese had gone to Appalachian State University and recently graduated with a degree in psychology and business.

Two NSW homicide detectives have been sent overseas to assist the investigation, liaise and support family members.

"The investigation into this incident is being led by the Canadian authorities and as such, they will be the appropriate source for information as it comes to hand," the police statement said.

Canadian police are looking for anyone who saw the vehicle or offered assistance. They're also appealing for anyone that travelled the stretch of highway around the time of the discovery to come forward, according to a RCMP media release.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed they have informed the man's family.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter, to the family of an Australian man who died in Canada," a spokesperson said.

"Due to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment."