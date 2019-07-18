The investigator, Neil David Kimball, pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a teenager he met when she reported a sexual assault to the authorities.

A Los Angeles County sex crimes investigator accused of raping a teenager after having been assigned to investigate her previous sexual assault allegations has pleaded guilty to lesser charges, and is expected to be sentenced to three years in prison.

It was at least the third time the detective, Neil David Kimball of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, was accused of misconduct while on duty, though he was not charged as