a television presenter, YouTube star and personal trainer has been identified as the woman who died after being hit by a lorry while riding an electric scooter.

Emily Hartridge, 36 died at the scene on the Queen's Circus roundabout in Battersea, UK, on Friday morning, in what is thought to be the first UK incident of its kind.

Thousands of people have paid their tributes online, with Davina McCall saying she was "shocked".

Miss Hartridge made her name on YouTube, with nearly 350,000 subscribers to her lifestyle, fitness and travel videos, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Advertisement

She moved into television, presenting a series for Channel 4 called 'Oh S**t, I'm 30".

A message on her Instagram page posted on Saturday morning told her 44,000 followers that she had been involved in an accident and had passed away.

"Hi Everyone," it said.

"This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once. Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away.

"We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives, it's hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person."

In response, Davina McCall said: "My heart goes out to Emily's family and friends. Such a shock. Sending you love and prayers."

Made in Chelsea cast member Ashley James said: "Sending you all so much love. So devastated."

Calum Best, another reality tv star wrote: Jesus Christ no way this is so sad I'm so sorry."

Earlier this year, in a candid interview with The Sun, Miss Hartridge spoke of freezing her eggs.

"After spending eight years being let down, ghosted and lied to by hopeless men on dating apps, I refused to miss my chance at motherhood," she said.

"I'm so glad Tinder made me turn to egg freezing – it revealed my low fertility levels in time for me to do something about it. Whatever happens with my love life, I know I've done all I can to have a child one day."

She recently started a relationship with personal trainer Jake Hazell.

So far, no arrests have been made over the crash near her home.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We sent an advanced paramedic, two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and two medics in cars to the scene, with the first of our medics arriving in under four minutes.

"Sadly, despite the extensive efforts of medics, a woman died at the scene."

Transport for London and Wandsworth Council redesigned the roundabout in 2015.

This trialled the use of raised kerbs and separate traffic lights to keep cyclists and vehicles segregated at junctions, but concerns were raised that the new layout was too complicated.

A cyclist was killed at the roundabout in July last year after being hit by a bin lorry.