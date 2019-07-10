A white supremacist's plan to set fire to a synagogue on the day commemorating the Holocaust blew up in his face when he was engulfed in flames.

Tristan Morgan, 52, was caught on camera pouring petrol through an open window of a UK synagogue before setting a piece of paper on fire and throwing it inside.

But as he threw the paper inside, the building suddenly went up in flames, appearing to hit Morgan in the face, the force knocking his hat off.

"The footage, which was played in open court, shows the level of planning, determination, and intent by Morgan, whom the wider evidence clearly showed held abhorrent extreme right-wing, anti-Semitic, and white supremacist views," Superintendent Matt Lawler said in a statement.

"It is only by sheer chance that the Synagogue was empty and indeed that Morgan himself sustained only minor burns."

Tristan Morgan was burned as he set fire to the synagogue in July 2018. Photo / Devon and Cornwall Police

Witnesses told a court the 52-year-old had been laughing after he set the building ablaze, the BBC reported.

He was seen calmly picking up his belongings and leaving the scene while parts of him were still alight.

Tristan Morgan was engulfed in flames as he set the synagogue ablaze. Photo / Devon and Cornwall Police

The shocking video of Morgan setting the fire was played at the Old Bailey in London, where he was handed an indefinite hospital order.

He pleaded guilty to arson and two charges under the Terrorism Act.

He was also given a 10-year terrorist notification order, which means that he will be subject of long-term monitoring by the police.

Supt Matt Lawler, of Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Morgan is clearly very unwell and following multiple detailed medical assessments it is clear that a hospital order is appropriate.

"He will be subject of further assessments and close monitoring for many years to come."

Morgan carried out the anti-semitic attack on July 21, 2018.

The Exeter Synagogue was built in 1763 and the third oldest in Great Britain. It sustained over $28,000 in damage from the fire, according to ITV News.