When tracking down a suspect, authorities will often use police dogs to try track down the scent.

In this case, it wasn't needed after a Missouri suspect farted loudly, giving away his hiding spot to police.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, police were searching for a person who had a warrant out for his arrest.

The suspect was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

As police moved in, the suspect decided to find a hiding place, but he accidentally let out a fart so loudly it gave up his location.

Clay County Police took to social media to poke fun at the incident.

If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a 💩 day. #TuesdayThoughts 🚓 #ItHappened pic.twitter.com/BGJoPNKr3n — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) July 9, 2019

"We've gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!"

Locals joined in on the comedy act, with one saying: "Was he trying to throw them off his scent?"

Another said: "Felon Farts, Flee Foiled by Flatulence."