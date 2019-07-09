Bricks of cocaine have been seized by authorities after they were found in waters at a beach in southeast Asia.

The seven packaged bricks of cocaine were spotted floating in waters by members of the public, off Quezon province in the Philippines, according to the ABC. They alerted authorities, who retrieved the drugs, which have a street value of about 35 million Philippines pesos, or $1,030,831.

In February, authorities seized about 100kg of cocaine bricks off the coast of the Philippines over a matter of weeks.

Between February and April, authorities in the Philippines seized a further 200kg of the drug, according to reports. Police believe some of the drugs may have been destined for Australian shores.

No arrests have been made over the seven bricks found floating in the waters, and police say at this stage the origin of the packages are unknown.

Police believe that the drugs were being shipped through the Pacific on their way to be sold in Australia.

"Way back in September they found around 500kg of cocaine on the Solomon Islands through the help of the Australian Federal Police, with the same packaging, so we think these may have drifted to us," PNP director-general Oscar Albayalde told CNN Philippines in February.