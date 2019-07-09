Trendy electric scooters have been popping up on the streets of Europe for months, from Paris to Prague, allowing riders to zip along city streets with ease. But the police in Copenhagen have a clear message for potential users:

Don't drink and scoot.

Over the weekend, 28 people were arrested in a crackdown on drunken scooter riders, Copenhagen's police force announced on Twitter on Monday, as part of a larger push by Denmark's traffic authority to keep intoxicated drivers off the road.

Of those arrested, 24 people were charged with drunken driving and another four were charged with operating scooters

