As more uses are found for the aromatic resin, the population of trees that produce it are on the brink of collapse.

For thousands of years, cultures around the world have revered the sweet aroma of frankincense.

In Ancient Egypt, embalmers stuffed it inside the bodies and tombs of pharaohs and queens and its ashes were ground into eyeliner. Religious texts say rabbis burned it as offerings in Jerusalem's temples, the three biblical Magi gifted it to the newborn Jesus Christ and the Prophet Muhammad prescribed it for fumigating houses and treating numerous ailments. It was also a staple in