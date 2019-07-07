A Pride parader in Geneva. Photo / AP

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride yesterday, with colourful parades that also became platforms for political demands and a push back against far-right populist parties.

This year's events in London, Madrid and Budapest mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising in New York against police persecution, a turning point in the modern gay rights movement.

Pride March LGBTQ in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday. Photo / AP

At the Spanish capital's parade, one of the largest, police had to escort centre-right politicians out of the parade after LGBTQ activists blocked them from continuing.

Despite the brief confrontation, the parade was attended by hundreds of thousands in a largely festive mood.

Participants of the annual LGBTQ pride parade carry the rainbow flag in Madrid, Spain. Photo / AP

Hundreds of thousands also poured into the streets of London for Britain's biggest pride parade. Some 30,000 participants, including uniformed police and firefighters, marched while many more lined the streets, cheering and waving rainbow flags.

In the Hungarian capital, Budapest, thousands also paraded.

- AP