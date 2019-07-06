An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 has jolted Southern California, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The US Geological Survey says the quake hit at 8.19pm Friday and was centred 17km from Ridgecrest, where a magnitude 6.4 quake struck on Thursday (US time), 240km away from Los Angeles that saw building damage, fires and several injuries from the earlier quake.

The agency initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1.

If the preliminary magnitude is correct, it would be the largest Southern California quake in 20 years.

Advertisement

Officials in San Bernardino County reported homes shifting, foundation cracking and retaining walls coming down due to yesterday's quake. One person suffered minor injuries and was being treated by firefighters, they said.

Lucy Jones, a seismologist with the California Institute of Technology's seismology lab, tweeted that the latest quake was part of the sequence that produced the earlier quake.

The new jolt was felt in downtown Los Angeles as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. Reports said the quake rocked chandeliers and rattled furniture as far away as Las Vegas, and the US Geological Survey said it was felt in Mexico as well.

Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department told KNX-AM radio says more than 1000 firefighters were mobilised, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The press box at Dodger Stadium lurched for several seconds, and fans in the upper deck appeared to be moving toward the exit. Enrique Hernandez of the Dodgers was at-bat in the bottom of the fourth when the quake occurred. He stepped out of the batter's box, but it wasn't clear if that was because of the quake.

Live footage of the moment the earthquake struck was captured on ESPN as the NBA's Summer League showcase was going on during day one.

Fans had rocked up to catch a glimpse of number one draft pick Zion Williamson make his professional NBA debut. But they were quickly exiting the building after the tremor rocked the buiilding.

M7.1 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 202 km N of Los Angeles (#California) 28 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/Oyp9UxRyKs — EMSC (@LastQuake) July 6, 2019

The game was brought to a standstill with more than 7 minutes to play in the final quarter as the overhead speakers and scoreboard began to sway. Turning the court into an unsafe area.

Cameras picked up the moment the earthquake struck as the images began to shake.

Aftershocks here at Vegas Summer League. Scoreboard and speakers swaying just a bit. pic.twitter.com/HRaddGs6MH — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) July 6, 2019

Here’s a look at the Richter scale in which #earthquakes are rated on. After 6.0, damage increases at a SUBSTANTIAL rate. pic.twitter.com/SvhiAygYiF — Beth Carpenter | TDS Weather (@B_Carp01) July 6, 2019

- more to come