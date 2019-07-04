Cops in the UK were caught off guard when they uncovered a large cannabis farm in a former police station.

Officers discovered the haul Wednesday (local time) at the old Failsworth Police Station, in Greater Manchester, which closed six years ago and was the base for the area's Neighbourhood Policing Team.

They realised that the building was unlocked and upon entering discovered the remains of a "huge cannabis production".

Root balls left behind from the cannabis farm at the former Failsworth Police Station. Photo / Facebook / GMP Failsworth & Hollinwood

Police said that the entire first floor and loft space had been used to grow more than 1000 plants, but only root balls, soil and empty pots remained.

"It is believed the grow was 'taxed' in the early hours of this morning, where all the cannabis plants had been removed," GMP Failsworth and Hollinwood wrote in a Facebook post.

"The electricity meter had also been bypassed.

"From items left at the scene, it appears the 'gardeners' had been living/sleeping at the location."

Police said the former Failsworth Police Station had been used to grow more than 1000 cannabis plants. Photo / Facebook / GMP Failsworth & Hollinwood

They added that some of the growing items seized were donated to a local growing hub at Earls Lodge.

The post also explained: "The building was vacated by the police six years ago as part of the cuts to the Police budget and not used by us since. It was sold at auction a short time later. The building has been privately owned ever since."