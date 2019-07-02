Some of the world's deadliest viruses will be studied in the suburbs of Tokyo after a local mayor approved testing despite the objections of residents.

Masaru Fujino, mayor of Musashimurayama, held talks with Takumi Nemoto, the minister of health, labour and welfare, and agreed Japan needs to know more about the viruses that cause Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, Crimean-Congo and South American haemorrhagic fevers to better protect its citizens.

The laboratory, operated by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), is the only Japanese facility classified biosafety level four (BSL4). Experts want to study the viruses in preparation for next year's

