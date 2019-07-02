Top officials in the agency overseeing border security condemned a secret Facebook group for current and former Border Patrol agents that featured jokes about migrant deaths, obscene images of Hispanic lawmakers and threats to members of Congress as the lawmakers themselves Tuesday amplified their criticism of the agency.

Carla Provost, chief of the Border Patrol, sent an email to her agents describing the posts in the group as "highly inappropriate and offensive." The Customs and Border Protection agency's Office of Professional Responsibility and the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general began an independent investigation into the posts, Provost said.

"The

Related articles: