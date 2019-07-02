Police have arrested three men following a number of anti-terror raids in Sydney this morning.

The combined national police operation, which involved the raiding of a number of properties across Sydney, has led to the foiling of an alleged terror plot.

The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team conducted raids in Sydney on Tuesday overseen by the AFP.

"The NSW joint counter terrorism team can confirm it is conducting operation activity in Sydney today," a spokeswoman for NSW Police told news.com.au.

Advertisement

"There is no immediate threat to the safety of community as a result of this activity."

Three men, aged in their 20s, have been arrested. They have been remanded and remain in Bankstown Police Station. They have not yet been charged, but they are expected to be charged with planning a terror attack and having links to Islamic State, according to Nine News.

The raids took place across a number of suburbs including Canada Bay, Toongabbie, Chester Hill and Ingleburn, according to reports.

Police have advised there is no immediate threat to the community as the result of these arrests.

Police have announced they will address the media with more information about the counter terror operation later today.