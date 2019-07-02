Conspiracy theories were once deadly serious. On the internet, scepticism about the moon landing shows how the mood has shifted.

Shane Dawson, an impish, sandy-haired star of YouTube, has always had an instinct for the platform's shifting moods. When he started posting videos 10 years ago, he dealt in sketch comedy and song parody. But in 2015, he pivoted to paranoia.

Now, in a typical video, Dawson pipes in eerie music, wiggles his fingertips in the malevolent style of Mr. Burns and breathily announces: "It's time for some conspiracy theories."

Dawson's "theories" are assembled from pop culture detritus, stitched together

