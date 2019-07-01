The restored room is a museum piece, and yet it is alive, as though engineers stepped out briefly but would be right back.

After Gene Kranz retired in the 1990s, he started to give occasional tours to VIPs at Nasa's Johnson Space Centre.

It was there in the Apollo Mission Control Centre that Kranz had a view like few others during the highest highs and lowest lows of the moon race. As a flight director, he helped lead the complex human and technical operation that managed the triumph of the Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago. He also rallied

