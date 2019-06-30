Queensland is considering more than doubling its fines for people who use their mobile phone while driving.

The local government says it is necessary to get tougher measures in places to stop deaths on the roads and is calling on phone companies to help prevent people from texting while driving.

Under the new laws, Queensland drivers who use their phones while behind the wheel could be hit with a $1000 fine on the spot. If they get caught a second time, they risk losing their licence.

The new fine is more than double the current $400 fine for anyone who gets caught using a phone while driving on Queensland roads.

"I think increasing the value of the fine to $1,000 for distracted driving and similar offences will deter this dangerous behaviour," Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey said, according to ABC News.

A total of 40 people died on Queensland roads over the last two months.

"People are literally killing themselves and killing others because they can't keep their hands off their phone," Bailey said.

"Families and the wider community forever pay the price for that decision to check social media or read a text."