The longtime Elle magazine advice columnist said Monday that she tried to fight back against Donald Trump's advances in a fitting room of Bergdorf Goodman. The president has denied the accusation.

A longtime Elle magazine columnist who says she was sexually assaulted by President Donald Trump in the 1990s told CNN on Monday that he threw her up against a wall so hard that "I hit my head really hard: boom."

Speaking publicly for the first time since Trump denied her accusations, the columnist, E. Jean Carroll, said that she tried to fight back against Trump's violent advances in a

