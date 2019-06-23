President Donald Trump on Sunday shrugged off the brutal dismembering of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, just days after a United Nations report described how a team of Saudi assassins called Khashoggi a "sacrificial animal" before his murder.

The UN report urged an FBI investigation into the slaying. But in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Trump said the episode had already been thoroughly investigated. He said the Middle East is "a vicious, hostile place" and noted that Saudi Arabia is an important trading partner with the United States.

"I only say they spend $400 to $450 billion

