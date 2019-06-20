A young woman's attempted abduction was caught on a doorbell camera on Tuesday evening.

The shocking footage shows the woman banging on the door and shouting "Please! No! No! No!" on the door of a home in Manor, Texas.

The man is heard to shout "get in the car," before grabbing the woman who appears to be in her 20s, reports The Sun.

She was then taken away from the Texas home and police were immediately called and launched a kidnapping investigation.

The Manor Police Department released the terrifying footage to appeal for witnesses to the scene.

The next day the police department updated the Facebook post saying the "female subject from this incident has been located and in good health. Manor Police Department is still investigating the incident. There is no threat to the public."

Describing the footage, a policeman said "Below is a video of what appears to be a woman taken by a man against her will."

"The woman appears to be a white female in her 20s and the man appears to be a white male unknown age."