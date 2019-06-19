A heroic father and his three-year-old son were enjoying a pre-Father's Day when tragedy struck last Saturday.

The pair were fishing at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota before the father, Christopher Schultz, leapt into the water when his son, Ashton, fell off the bridge, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander told Today.

The 31-year-old lifted the boy to safety but began struggling while holding him above water.

A few moments later, Schultz slipped under the surface, the sheriff said.

Advertisement

"Bystanders were able to grab the 3-year-old," Glander told Today. "And that's the last time they saw the father. He never resurfaced."

Police received a call at around 8.20pm and divers found the father's body about 40 minutes later.

He was later pronounced dead at a Detroit Lakes hospital and Ashton was treated for non-life threatening injuries, Glander said.

The toddler is expected to survive, authorities said.

Schultz and his wife, Chelsie, lived in Frazee, Minnesota, and had four children: Addie, who is Ashton's twin sister, Xzavier, 4, and Liam, 1.

Bill Wickum, who lives in the area, said the water is dangerously deep but believed a father would do anything to save their child.

"It is deep, there is a current, but it's fairly close to where you can touch - five strokes to where you can probably hit bottom," he told Fox 2 Detroit.

"He [Schultz] made the ultimate sacrifice for his son, and I hope his son grows up to be a worthy recipient of that because you can't think of any greater sacrifice.

Christopher Schultz died saving his 3-year-old son after the boy fell into a lake. Photo / Facebook

"So, that's a sad, sad, story."

Schultz's wife, Chelsea, told a local newspaper she wasn't surprised her husband had put himself in harm's way.

"He's a hero. He would've done it even if it wasn't his kid," she told the West Central Tribune. "I'm thankful that I can still look my son in the eyes and see him today. I'm wishing that we would be able to do it together, but at least I have my son to remember him by."

Her stepfather told Today that Chelsie was "struggling" to come to terms with what happened to her soulmate.

Matthew Clark, a family friend, praised his friend on social media for his heroic actions.

"Rest in Peace Topher Schultz. I am beside myself upon hearing the news. You saved your child's life.

"You're a hero. You have always been a stand-up guy to me and I always enjoyed our convos. You were a funny and fun person. you will be missed by many."