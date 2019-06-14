A woman was forced to jump overboard following a near-crash between two ferries off the coast of Ibiza.

The Sun reported the two ferries narrowly avoided each other after both sailing on the Es Freus Marine Reserve.

A video, capturing the heart-stopping moment, saw the 1000 passenger Bahama Mama ferry almost hit the smaller Kontiki II boat.

The video reveals the panick that ensued onboard the smaller boat as the larger ferry sounded their horn.

Luckily, the boat appeared to go past whilst closely avoiding the crash.

A video that emerged later then shows a woman in the water who had reportedly jumped from the ship following the commotion.

The woman was later confirmed to be unharmed.

A later video show shows a young woman in the water. Photo / Supplied

The video on Twitter was captioned: "David v Goliath out here as little 'Kontiki II' crosses paths with Balearia's 'Bahama Mama' behemoth in es Freus, between Ibiza and Formentera."

The Kontiki II captain has since been fired, acccording to the Olive Press,

"Clients should not have to live a situation like the one that occurred yesterday," a spokesperson told the newspaper.

The Commission of Investigation of Accidents and Maritime Incidents have launched an investigation.