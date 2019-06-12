A young McDonald's worker became the victim of a dangerous prank when she was sprayed with a fire extinguisher through the drive-through window in Melbourne.

Kimberly Friend was working at the Heidelberg Heights store at 2am on Saturday morning when a group of four men pulled up to the window and started arguing about the price of the cheeseburgers.

They eventually left but returned 10 minutes later.

The 21-year-old told Nine News that one of the men started hitting on her and calling her "hot".

Advertisement

A 21-year-old McDonalds worker has been told she could have lost her eyesight, after she was blasted by a fire extinguisher. @maddieslattery #9News pic.twitter.com/x5efRnSD0x — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) June 12, 2019

"He started saying things like you are so hot and I was like, I will talk to you only if you will stop talking to me like that," she said.

Ms Friend said the man then pulled out a fire extinguisher and sprayed her in the face, news.com.au reports.

Another passenger was reportedly filming the whole incident.

CCTV inside the outlet captured the moment Ms Friend was doused in white foam.

"It was so fast, I inhaled it and I tasted it straight away," she said.

"(I thought) this is poison or something."

The young worker was taken to hospital where she was told she was lucky not to have lost her eyesight.

The men were reportedly of caucasian appearance and in their early 20s. The driver was skinny with brown scruffy hair.