One man poured beer on a tiger. Another tore off his shirt and attempted to enter the penguin pool. Music blared and drinks flowed.

Those were some of the scenes described during the 2014 season of London Zoo's late-night adult-only event, which is billed as a way to bring people closer to the animals outside of regular zoo hours and to raise funds for conservation.

General admission tickets for the Friday sessions, which run every summer and are called Zoo Nights, start at 20 pounds, or about NZ$38, and more than 1 million pounds in revenue has been generated since