For hours today, fog had surrounded the skyscrapers in midtown Manhattan, hiding the upper floors behind a gauzy, greyish curtain.

About the time the late-lunch crowd would have been signalling for the cheque, there were noises that seemed out of place, even in noisy Manhattan: the disturbing roar of an aircraft flying low, followed by what some assumed was an explosion.

A helicopter had crashed onto the roof of an office building on Seventh Avenue and burst into flames.

Only the pilot was aboard the doomed aircraft when it hit the roof of the building. He was killed, and investigators

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: