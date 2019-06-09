Understanding how the endangered mammals smell the world could help with their conservation, researchers say.

Elephants keep surprising us.

They live complex social lives, cooperate, show altruism and grieve their dead. And now in the latest evidence of their sophisticated cognitive abilities, elephants appear to be able to distinguish relative amounts of food merely by smell, researchers say. The finding, reported Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests that elephants' olfactory worlds are richer and more informative than ours.

Many tests of animal cognition rely on vision — an elephant or a crow is shown, say, two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: