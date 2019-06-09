NEW YORK TIMES — As a young adult, Ronnie Werner protested against the war in Vietnam, fought for civil rights and supported a 42-year-old Democrat, Robert F. Kennedy, in her first election in 1968.

Forty years later, her home served as the local headquarters for then-Senator Barack Obama's presidential campaign, as she urged her fellow Democrats to embrace new leadership.

That was then. Now, as Democrats grapple with the possibility that US President Donald Trump could win four more years in the White House, Werner feels that betting on the next generation is a risk she can't afford to take.

Related articles: