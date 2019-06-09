NEW YORK TIMES — Hundreds of thousands of people filled the sweltering streets of Hong Kong in an immense protest against fraying freedoms that culminated after midnight local time with the police firing pepper spray and striking participants with batons.

The demonstration — organisers said they counted more than a million participants, or nearly one in seven Hong Kong residents — was one of the largest in the city's history.

Focused on a government plan to allow extraditions to mainland China, the march was a striking display of fear and anger over an erosion of the civil liberties that have

