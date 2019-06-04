A UK teen mowed a "stiff" message, complete with a giant penis in hope US President Donald Trump would see it when he flew into the UK's Stansted Airport yesterday.

Ollie Nancarrow mowed his masterpiece in his family's back yard that is close to the airport in Essex in protest over climate change.

The 18-year-old spent his weekend carving out a message that said "Oi Trump ... climate change is real" accompanied with a giant polar bear and an extremely large penis.

Ollie also mowed a giant polar bear and 'climate change is real' message for the president. Photo / Twitter

Nancarrow told Metro it took him three to four hours to complete the artwork, adding: "It didn't take as long you'd think. It was all done free-hand with no planning. I just went for it."

He took a picture of his creation with a drone and posted it on Twitter in hope Trump would spot the unwelcoming message upon landing.

The post since went viral with over 5000 likes and more than 3500 retweets.

Guess who's been busy today mowing a stiff message for Trump under the Stansted flightpath... Please share and let's see how far we can spread the welcome!#climatechange #Trump #welcometrump pic.twitter.com/crnZo5rnDv — born_eco (@born_eco) June 2, 2019

Nancarrow told Metro that he had been interested in climate change for quite a while and saw this as a perfect opportunity to protest against Trump.

"Hopefully he flew over it, but if not, he's definitely seen it on social media by now.

"This is not anti-Trump, this is saying, look you need to start realising that climate change is a real thing and if we don't do anything about it then we're all a bit screwed."

According to Metro, the teen took time out of A-level revision to create the protest, but said he had no problems passing the exam.

The teenage is the founder of Born Eco, a middle-man website that connects shoppers with eco-friendly traders.