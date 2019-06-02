The Queen will host Donald Trump’s visit but protesters are planning a ‘Carnival of Resistance’ to disrupt it.

Demonstrators have vowed to lay siege to Downing Street in a bid to hamper US President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain, despite police imposing a ban on marching down Whitehall.

Tens of thousands of protestors are set to descend on central London tomorrow night NZT to voice their opposition to the US President as he meets outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Metropolitan Police said it would prevent the demonstrators marching past Downing Street from Trafalgar Square and into Parliament Square. That raises the prospect of clashes at the barriers being erected by police just north of the Women's War Memorial to stop marchers gathering outside the gates to No 10.

Trump will be given a ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace.

The President and first lady Melania will have lunch with the Queen and Prince Harry. Later the Queen will host a state banquet. She will also attend D-Day commemorations with the Trumps. The President will also have meetings with Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.

Activists have pledged to hold a 'Carnival of Resistance' to disrupt the President's visit.

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump. Photo / AP

Lindsey German, of the Stop the War Coalition, one of the groups backing the protest, said: "We are determined to get as close to Downing Street as possible. The Prime Minister has just resigned and invited over a racist, sexist warmonger. If the Tories think that's a good idea then they better think again."

Senior officers want to avoid the prospect of climate change activists and other militants staging blockades and sit-down protests outside the gates of Downing St, in a repeat of the scenes which brought chaos to parts of central London last month.

Police were criticised for not clamping down on the Extinction Rebellion protests and are keen not to be caught out again. Up to 10,000 police officers will be drafted into London as part of a £25 million ($48.3m) security operation during the state visit, with hundreds of officers lining the route of the protests and hundreds more trained in riot control stationed in side streets.

Organisers of the protests have urged those taking part to make their opposition to Trump's policies, from migration to climate change and abortion rights, heard. The Stop Trump umbrella group said: "The Carnival of Resistance will be going on yards from the building where Trump is meeting with members of our chaotic government, disrupting his visit and getting our message across loud and clear — Trump and his politics aren't welcome in the UK."

The group has the backing of dozens of MPS and trade union leaders, including former Labour leader Ed Miliband; former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron and Green MP Caroline Lucas. But police fear more militant elements may try to hijack the protest in an attempt to bring parts of central London to a standstill on what is a working day. More than 1100 people were arrested and charged when climate change protestors blockaded key arteries and landmarks in the capital over a 10-day period in April.

Demonstrators are expected to travel to London from all over the country.

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are expected to stay at Winfield House, the US ambassador's residence. Photo / AP

When Trump travelled to Britain last year he avoided London, where an estimated 250,000 people marched against him. Scotland Yard said it had a duty to balance the right to protest with the need for order and safety.

A big week

TODAY:

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a three-day visit and will receive a ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace.

TOMORROW:

The Queen and Prince Harry will host the Trumps at lunch. Visits to Westinster Abbey and Clarence House follow. The Queen will give a state banquet for the President at Buckingham Palace tomorrow morning NZT. The main protest is expected to be tomorrow night and into Wednesday NZT when the President will meet Prime Minister Theresa May for talks.

WEDNESDAY:

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are to attend dinner at the US ambassador's residence. The Trumps to attend commemorations of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth.

THURSDAY:

Trump meets Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and attends D-Day ceremonies in France.

FRIDAY:

May has said she will step down today.